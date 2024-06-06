King Charles takes firm stance for Prince William, Kate Middleton’s future

King Charles takes a firm stance for Prince William, Kate Middleton’s future

King Charles is making sure that his decision is heard loud and clear for those who have been removed from the inner royal circle.

The monarch sent a message to estranged son Prince Harry and disgraced brother Prince Andrew with one swift move, fixing three of his pressing problems at once, according to a royal author Tom Quinn.

After Charles evicted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their Frogmore Cottage in February 2022, the King has been demanding that Prince Andrew vacate his 30-room Royal Lodge in Windsor and relocate to Frogmore Cottage.

The scandal-hit Duke of York was stripped off of his royal patronages and military titles following his controversial association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and a lawsuit for sexual assault and rape of a minor. Andrew has continued to deny the allegations.

“For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once,” Quinn told The Mirror. “It sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.”

For the disgraced royal, Charles message is that he can “no longer expect to live in the grand style.”

King Charles is making clear that a “suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter” like Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Moreover, he is “determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir.”