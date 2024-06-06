Giovanni Pernice faces new blows in ongoing misconduct row with new complainant

Giovanni Pernice was questioned for his 'brutal, taskmaster training methods'

Giovanni Pernice got hit by fresh blows amid the ongoing row over his professional conduct with the addition of one more complainer.

The Sun reported on Wednesday, June 5, that a male celebrity joined the group of three female Strictly Come Dancing stars to complain about Pernice.

According to an insider, "After three women came forward, a man has now joined their ranks."

"He personally reached out to the women at the heart of this unfolding crisis, offering them his support and full backing," they added.

The source continued, "He has also been in touch with Carter Ruck and told them what he knows, and shared his experiences," describing, "These experiences were, at times."

The new anonymous man joined Pernice’s former dance partners, Amanda Abbington, Laura Whitmore, and Michelle Visage after their lawyers confirmed the BBC had launched a probe into workplace misconduct.

The 33-year-old Sicilian dancer exited the dance competition show after being questioned over his "brutal, taskmaster training methods."

Additionally, Sherlock actress Amanda, who quit the series earlier, claimed she had experienced mild PTSD from working with Pernice.

Meanwhile, he vehemently denied such accusations and remained persistent to clear his name off of the rift.