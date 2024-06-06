Prince William takes over King Charles’ role as doctors issue new warning

King Charles, who marked the sombre commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Wednesday, proved to be tiring for the cancer-stricken monarch.

The King, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, has a team of doctors who monitor his schedule diligently to make sure that he is not too much under strain from his responsibilities.

Royal sources confirmed to The Mirror that Prince William will now be stepping in for his father at an international ceremony held at Omaha Beach, in which world leaders including US President Joe Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron will be present.

“While His Majesty’s doctors are very encouraged with the progress made so far, the King is continuing with his treatment programme – and thus we have to prioritise and protect his continued recovery,” the palace sourced said.

“On that basis, each event/ day has to be carefully calibrated – and given the King’s other commitments on the day, it was advised that the international event later in the afternoon may be a step too far at this stage.”

The insider also shared that King Charles is “of course delighted that the Prince of Wales will be attending to represent the nation,” at the event.