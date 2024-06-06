Taylor Swift stands up for Lady Gaga after ‘invasive’ pregnancy rumours

Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift have been vocally supportive of each other throughout the years

Taylor Swift is “Fearless” when it comes to sticking up for her fellow female artists, or any woman for that matter.

On Wednesday, June 5, the international pop sensation came to Lady Gaga’s aid as the latter fought against speculation of a “baby bump” showing through her dress during her most recent outing.

“Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body,” Swift reprimanded.

The Bad Blood hitmaker further declared that Gaga, 38, shouldn’t have to dispel speculation about her own body.

She wrote, “Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman.”

Swift dropped the fierce comment under the Telephone songstress’s most recent TikTok, where Gaga actually referenced Swift while shutting down the rumours.



“Not pregnant – just down bad cryin at the gym,” read the text, referencing Swift’s song Down Bad from her 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department released in April.

The online murmur about Gaga began after she was photographed in a black mini dress while attending her sister Natali Germanotta’s rehearsal dinner over the weekend.

Previously, Gaga has also rushed to support Swift when she opened up about her struggles with an eating disorder due to “impossible beauty standards.”

“That’s really brave everything you said,” Gaga commented under Swift’s video last year.