Reese Witherspoon's funny reason for calling Laura Dern 'Dern'

Reese Witherspoon revealed why she always refers to her friend Laura Dern by her last name.



Witherspoon, 48, whose given name is Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, explained that it's because she finds it confusing to call Dern by their shared first name, Laura in a conversation with Vanity Fair.

Nicole Kidman, who was also part of the conversation, found it amusing and pointed out how strange it sounds.

“I hate how you call her Dern though!” She explained after Witherspoon asked “Why?” that it’s “because it sounds weird.”

“You know why? Because my name is Laura, and her name is Laura, and it’s confusing to me,” Witherspoon shared the story after Kidman asked her about it, revealing the quirky dynamic between the two friends.

“Oh! That’s right,” Kidman replied.

“So I get confused and just call her Dern,” the Legally Blonde star added. “We can’t both be Laura.”

“She doesn’t call you Laura, though,” a puzzled Kidman asked.

“I don’t understand your point. I don’t like your tone. You’re trying to understand something, so it just makes no sense,” Witherspoon quipped.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress went on to reminisce about her pleasant encounter with Dern during their time together on the drama series' set.

“I called her and I was like, ‘Dern, I was so funny today.’ And she’s like, ‘Oh my God. Reese, Reese, I was so funny in my scene yesterday.’ I was like, ‘I know I know. But hold on, then I went to work today, and Nicole’s in the most serious drama I’ve ever seen.’ " Quickly, Kidman and Witherspoon burst out in laughter, with Kidman adding, “That’s right!”