Nina Dobrev shares recovery update after successful surgery

Nina Dobrev has provided a positive update on her recovery after undergoing surgery following a severe e-bike accident last month.



The actress, 35, took to Instagram to share the good news, expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support and well wishes from her fans.

“Thank you to everyone who has been sending kind messages, thoughts, prayers, and good vibes,” she continued in her post.

“I have been feeling the support and positive energy. It means more than you will ever know.”

Dobrev also remembered her thoughts heading into the operation on her Instagram Story: “Anyone else get scared before surgery? I’m such a baby when it comes to needles, blood or procedures of any kind.”

The Vampire Diaries alum initially shared news of her hospitalisation on May 20, posting a dramatic before-and-after photo collage on social media.

The first image showed her riding an e-bike, while the second depicted her lying in a hospital bed, wearing a neck brace and leg splint.

Her caption, "How it started vs how it's going," hinted at the severity of the accident, though details remain scarce.

Several more celebs left positive messages in her comments section. Sarah Michelle Gellar wrote, “Still managing to look gorge in a hospital bed.”

While Zooey Deschanel added, “Noooo Hope you have a speedy recovery!”

Her boyfriend, Olympian Shaun White, also wrote, “Just keeping things on brand.”