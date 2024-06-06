Mamie Laverock refuse to give up despite ‘tremendous pain’ post-surgeries

Mamie Laverock was on life support after a five storey fall

Mamie Laverock is putting up a strong front amid her recovery after falling off a five-storey walkway.

People reported on Wednesday, June 5, that the When Calls the Heart star’s family updated on the GoFundMe page saying her body "has been shattered" after the five-storey fall.

"She has undergone two 11-hour surgeries with the doctors working on her, a three-hour surgery and another surgery today," stated on her GoFundMe page, managed by her mother, Nicole Rockmann, father, John Laverock and stepbrother Rob Compton.

"We have nothing but gratitude for the doctors and nurses who have been exemplary in her care since May 26," they expressed.

Meanwhile, the actress is in dire pain, but her family shared that she is comparatively feeling better than the time she has been admitted to the hospital and continue to recover.

"[She is] doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries," they noted, adding, "She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up."

"We can only hold onto the miracles of each day," the family said before concluding, "Our daughter loves her life, loves her family, and is fighting hard every day."

Additionally, on May 11, the 19-year-old actress was admitted to Winnipeg Hospital due to a medical emergency; later, she was transferred to Vancouver Hospital and was "showing signs of improvement."

However, two weeks later, her family gave a terrible update, saying Mamie was on life support after a five-story fall.