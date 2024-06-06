John Mulaney focuses on new career opportunities besides comedy

John Mulaney has adopted a new approach to his career, expressing his openness to various opportunities, including additional talk shows and the coveted Oscars hosting role.



In an interview with IndieWire, Mulaney, 41, has acknowledged a shift in his perspective, moving away from rigid boundaries and embracing the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry.

“I used to have strong opinions: ‘I’ll only do this’ or ‘I’ll never do this.’ And ‘I don’t want to get pigeonholed like this.’ And I think both I and the entire entertainment business has changed so much,” the comedian said.

“I mean, there are people who one hundred percent host a game show every week and we have no idea — except for the millions of people watching them.”

In collaboration with Netflix's Is a Joke Fest, Mulaney produced a quirky chat show called John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In LA, which he hosted six nights of live programmes on the streaming service last month.

“I’m very now into instinct and what’s happening in the moment,” he said this week, saying Everybody’s In LA came together via instinct. “I really don’t have some strong principled take on doing it again. It was so fun, you know?”

On social media, Mulaney's hosting of the Oscars has drawn support from those who are considering his options as a talk show presenter.

The momentum for his prospective Oscars hosting role has been further boosted by his successful run as host of the Academy Governor's Awards in January, where his clever monologue attracted a lot of attention online and produced viral moments.

In 2017 and 2018, Mulaney also co-hosted the Film Independent Spirit Awards alongside Nick Kroll. However, he has never served as an Oscar host.