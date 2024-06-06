Michael B. Jordan gives update on 'I Am Legend' sequel with Will Smith

Michael B. Jordan confirmed that the sequel to Will Smith's blockbuster hit I Am Legend is in the pipeline, with filming to commence soon.



In an interview with People Magazine, Jordan, 37, shared an update on the movie's status, revealing that production is imminent.

“We’re still working on the script and getting that up to par,” he continued. “It doesn’t have a release date or anything like that. I’m not sure exactly where we’re going to be filming that one, but I’m really excited to get in front of the camera with him [Smith].”

The actor said the Oscar winner is “somebody that I’ve looked up to for a really long time, [so] to be able to work with Will is something I’m really looking forward to. I’m really excited.”

The sequel to Smith's 2007 post-apocalyptic blockbuster movie was first announced in March 2022.

The original film, based on Richard Matheson's 1954 novel, narrated the story of scientist Robert Neville, played by Smith, who finds himself one of the last humans on Earth after a deadly disease transforms most of the global population into monstrous, zombie-like beings.

In December 2023, the Bad Boys For Life star hinted at details about the upcoming I Am Legend 2, revealing that the sequel will build upon an alternate ending featured in the DVD version of the first film.

While the theatrical release showed his character, Robert Neville, sacrificing himself, the alternate ending showed him surviving, setting the stage for the sequel's storyline.

“So we are going with the mythology of the DVD version where my character lived,” he explained at the time.