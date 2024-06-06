Brad Pitt hopes to ‘reconcile’ with kids despite heartbreaking snub

Brad Pitt is holding out on hope that he will eventually make amends with his children, even if they have dropped his last name.

According to a source cited by Us Weekly, the Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood actor, 60, isn’t ready to give up.

“After years of legal battles, Brad still isn’t ready to give up on his children,” the insider said. “But knowing his children are dropping his last name is upsetting.”

The update comes at the heels of the news that his daughter Shiloh, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, legally dropped the surname ‘Pitt’ from her name on the same day as her 18th birthday on May 27th, per People Magazine.

Moreover, Us Weekly then reported that Shiloh had “hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself,” as she requested to simply go by ‘Shiloh Jolie.’

Along with Shiloh, Pitt and Jolie share a total of six kids: Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.

However, the 18-year-old is not the only one to drop the Pitt name. Vivienne, who helped mom Jolie produce Playbill new musical The Outsiders, she was listed as Vivienne Jolie.

Moreover, last November, Zahara introduced herself as ‘Zahara Marley Jolie’ as she participated in her university’s sorority group.

The three name changes happened after years of strained ties between Jolie and Pitt amid their messy custody battle and divorce settlement.