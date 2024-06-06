Jax Taylor accuses Brittany Cartwright of cheating ‘for the past 4 months’

[embed_video1 url=videoid:6354353322112videoid:6354353322112 style=center playertype=bc] Jax Taylor and his accusations against Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor had some heavy allegations to make against his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.



The American television personality took to social media, although backed out immediately, and accused Brittany of cheating.

The Vanderpump Rules alum shot a tweet in the morning, 3:14 a.m. PT to be exact according to Entertainment Tonight , and alleged that his estranged wife has been sleeping with someone else since announcing their split in February, after almost five years of marriage.

"[Y]ou may want to ask Brittany who she's been sleeping with for the past 4 months...." Taylor accused her in the since-deleted tweet.

However, the accusations were not well received by fans.

One user posted a screenshot of the tweet and sub-tweeted, "I truly hope he's the hottest MF on this planet. Good for her. You really think you did something here @mrjaxtaylor."

Another joined, writing, "Not a single person looks at your situation and doesn't recognize the problem. You need to find some self awareness."

Seemingly to cover up his prior claims, Jax returned to social media hours after deleting the tweet, with a photo of his and Brittany's 3-year-old son, Cruz, sleeping next to someone who appears to be Cartwright, which confused fans and prompted them to guess what he was doing.

"Is that what the 'ask her who she's been sleeping with for the past 4 months' meant?" one follower replied. Another fan chimed in, "We all know why you posted this....you wanted us to start buzzing about Brittany in bed..you're embarrassingly predictable Jax."