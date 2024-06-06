Britney Spears reunites with ex fiance Jason Trawick in Vegas: Report

The pair ended their engagement in 2013 but have reportedly remained on good terms

Britney Spears has been reconnecting with some old friends as she bounces back from her 13-year-long conservatorship that ended in 2021.

A new report by TMZ claims that one of those people was her ex fiancé and “former conservator,” more specifically, her agent, Jason Trawick.

Multiple eyewitnesses told the outlet that the Princess of Pop, alongside her brother Bryan Spears, met up with Trawick during their recent Las Vegas trip, which the Toxic hitmaker has been documenting on her Instagram.

The outlet also noted that Las Vegas is also Trawick resides.

Thus, the trio naturally ended up hanging out together and “catching up” at Resorts World Las Vegas.

However, insiders clarified that there is nothing romantic going on between the former couple; instead, they met up purely as old friends.

Spears and Trawick first met in 2009 and sparked a romance in 2010. Within a year, they were engaged.

However, they called off the wedding in 2013, but have remained on good terms since.