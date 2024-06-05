Prince Harry set to drop new bombshell as royal family gears up for celebration

Prince Harry - who was not welcomed by the royal family during his recent visit to the UK - is said to be planning something big that may rock Buckingham Palace, according to a new report.



The Duke of Sussex, who previously made serious allegations against some senior members of the royal family in his interviews and memoir Spare has threatened 'new stress" for the Firm.

Harry risks putting his family through "great stress" amid suggestions the Duke is considering penning a new memoir, according to a royal biographer.

Robert Hardman was recently quoted by the Independent suggesting that the Duke's book Spare withheld key instances. He believes this is suggestive of a second memoir.

Royal commentator Lee Cohen, in talks with GBN America, has warned the Duke against adding to his cancer-stricken dad King Charles' worries with any of his surprising move.

Cohen siad: "This raises significant concerns. It would be extremely ill-advised for Harry to pen a second memoir. This is most critically for the new stress it would induce for his family, who are already ailing with serious health crises.



"A subsequent hateful book would further tank Harry’s already languishing public esteem. Harry’s initial memoir already delved far too deeply into private family matters, making any further trust by his family impossible."

Harry made a series of staggering claims in Spare with criticism aimed at the likes of Prince William, Princess Kate, King Charles and Queen Camilla.