Kate Middleton reassures 'worried' Prince William about her well-being

Kate Middleton is reportedly quite positive about her cancer treatment and the Princess is constantly 'reassuring' Prince William about her well-being.

As reported by Life & Style, an insider shared, "William worries, but she reassures him it’s all going to be OK."

The source added that the future Queen of England is focusing on her recovery phase amid the pressure of returning to royal engagements.



An insider shared that the Princess of Wales's recovery from cancer is a "one-day-at-a-time thing."

The source shared that Kate is "not putting any pressure on herself to do anything or see anyone because deadlines in a situation like this can make the recovery way more stressful. She doesn’t care truly what anyone thinks."

The mother-of-three is "trying to make life as normal for her kids as possible."

An insider shared that the Princess "spends time resting when they’re at school, so she can be the most upbeat version of herself when the children are at home."

The report further stated that Princess Kate aims to spend the entire summer with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"She feels horrible that they’ve been so worried about her, and she’s making sure they each get to pick a special activity for them all to do together," shared the source.