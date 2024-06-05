Meghan Markle issues statement after wardrobe controversy in Nigeria

Meghan Markle seemed unbothered by the controversy about her revealing clothes during her recent trip to Nigeria.

As reported by The Mirror, the Duchess of Sussex has expressed gratitude to the Nigerian King for the warm welcome and vowed to return to the African country in the future.

A letter was obtained by the Western Post in which the former Suits actress wrote, "Your Imperial Majesty, Thank you for your warm welcome to Nigeria... Our visit to Nigeria was important for many reasons, but not least because it gave us an opportunity to explore and understand my heritage, which extends to our children."

"We look forward to coming back home one day," the former working royal concluded her statement.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Nigeria at the invitation of its highest-ranking military official from May 10 to May 12.

Notably, the Duchess grabbed the limelight due to her stylish appearances at several events during their trip.

As the California-based couple returned to their home from Nigeria, the country’s First Lady Oluremi Tinubu seemingly took a dig at Meghan and opened up about the culture of 'nakedness' in America.

The First Lady said, "We are not having the Met Gala . . . We don't accept nakedness in our culture."

She added, "It is not beautiful at all . . . They are mimicking and trying to emulate film stars from America. They don’t know where they come from. Why did Meghan come here, looking for Africa? That is something we have to take home with. We know who we are, and don’t lose who you are."