Peaky Blinders' director rehashes 'explosive alchemy' behind iconic series

Tom Harper reflects on Peaky Blinders' journey

Director of the BBC series Tom Harper reflected on the process behind creating Peaky Blinders as a masterpiece.

He added: “When I first directed Peaky Blinders over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive."

The director referred to the franchise as a “story about family,” expressing excitement to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy is all game to reprise his role in the upcoming Peaky Blinders film.

On Tuesday, June 4, Netflix confirmed that Murphy’s Tommy Shelby is gearing up to return for the film based on the hit series.

The streaming giant took to X, formerly known as Twitter to share a photo of the script.

Murphy said of the upcoming film: “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me… It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

The caption of the post included: “Tommy Shelby returns. A Peaky Blinders Film starring Cillian Murphy is coming to Netflix.”

For the unversed, the film's production is said to begin later in 2024.