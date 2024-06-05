Sarah Ferguson's feelings for Prince Andrew reveal unusual fairytale: 'not divorced'

The Duchess often speaks out in praise of her former husband

Sarah Ferguson offers immense support to Prince Andrew despite their unusual relationship, as it has been 28 years since they finalized their divorce.



The former couple shares two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and they are proud grandparents of three. They even live together when Sarah is in the UK, residing in Andrew's home, Royal Lodge, Windsor.

However, upheaval may be on the horizon as King Charles has reportedly pressured his younger brother to leave his 30-room Windsor mansion in favour of the smaller Frogmore Cottage, previously the UK home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Their wedding took place at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986. However, cracks began to appear in their relationship due to Andrew's naval career, which kept him away from the family for long periods. They separated in 1991 and finalized their divorce in 1996.

Speaking to US TV host Ernie Manouse in 2010, Sarah said: “My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer.

"But what I got was not the man, I got the palace and didn't get him... and the courtiers told me I had to go to Buckingham Palace and he had to go to sea. For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year."

Despite the end of their marriage, Fergie and Andrew remained close and she has stood by the disgraced duke after he was embroiled in a sex abuse scandal, which he vehemently denies.

In a piece for the Sunday Times, Sarah explained why she continues to stay at Royal Lodge with her ex, saying: "I travel a lot and I've always been able to make wherever I am home. If I am staying in a hotel I have the same family photographs and scented candles around me.

"When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous," she added.

The exes have also been known to holiday together; in 2019, Sarah and Andrew enjoyed a getaway to Bahrain with Beatrice and her now-husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Duchess often speaks out in praise of her former husband and given their close ties, there have been whispers they have rekindled their relationship on a number of occasions.

In 2010, Sarah even stated that if they had their time again, they would stand up to those who pushed them apart.

In 2017, she also set tongues wagging when she told an Australian radio show that they "never really left each other". And she once said: "I think the love I had for him then, is the love I still have for him now. I still married the best and the greatest gentleman that I know. We are the happy ever after, it's just not about marriage. It's more about this extraordinary friendship we have."



In an interview with US TV show Good Morning America in 2021, Sarah called Andrew a "great man" and said their wedding day was "the best day of [her] life".

In 2018, she also told the Daily Mail how "united" the family would always be, despite all they'd been through, and claimed she was "divorced to" Andrew, not divorced from him.

"We're the happiest divorced couple in the world. We're divorced to each other, not from each other," she explained.

On Wednesday, Sarah appeared on Good Morning Britain and she was asked about the future of Royal Lodge and the apparent fall-out between Andrew and the King. "I tend not to get involved in brothers' discussions and I think that's the safest place to be," she said.





