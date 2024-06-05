Glen Powell credits 'wise' parents for valuable love advice

Glen Powell shares parents' intimate love advice

Glen Powell recently shared why the star is grateful for his “wise” parents.



Speaking exclusively on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday, June 5, the 35-year-old actor shared the love advice his parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr. gave in his early years.

Reflecting on the advice they gave to him about romance, Glen said: “You know they do give me love advice ‘cause I do think love surviving that long in this world is really tough. I think you do have to have some tricks.”

“I think for them the thing that they always tell me is, ‘You gotta find somebody with a sense of humor. You know, life is inevitably gonna have highs and lows but you always have to have somebody that can see the silver lining, the bright side of things and just the humor whether it’s good or bad,” he added.

The star frequently shows off his family on social media platforms.

In November 2023, Glen dropped a carousel of photos featuring his parents at Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Offering insight into the place where his father had proposed 40 years ago, he wrote: "Quick trip to the foot of the Jefferson Memorial…where 40 years ago my dad proposed to my mom. Happy Anniversary, you two. Lucky to have your love in my life every day."