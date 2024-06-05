King Charles, Prince William make touching statements to teach Harry lesson

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have shared newest posts about those who really sacrificed and lost their loved ones as King Charles and Prince William marked the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts paid special tribute to D-Day heroes & those who bravely waited for their safe return.

Future King William seemingly sent a hidden message to Harry, who always reminds people about his military service, with his heartfelt tribute to real heroes.



The royal Family also shared photos and clips with a message of King Charles on social media to remember those who made sacrifices for their country and people, seemingly teaching a lesson to Harry who left the UK to enjoy a life of his choice in the US.

The Palace wrote: "The King and Queen hosted a small group of World War II veterans at Buckingham Palace. During the meeting Bernard Morgan, John Dennett, Jim Miller and Arthur Oborne all shared their extraordinary personal stories from the D-Day landings of 1944, and His Majesty read from his grandfather’s wartime diary."

On the other hand, the Prince of Wales joined crowds at Portsmouth on Wednesday, saying: "I am deeply honoured to join you today to recognise the bravery of all of those who participated in the D-Day landings, the start of the liberation of France and Europe, that led to victory of the Allied Powers."



William, in his heartfelt speech, said: "We will always remember those who served and those who waved them off. The mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who watched their loved ones go into battle, unsure if they would ever return.



"Today we remember the bravery of those who crossed this sea to liberate Europe. Those who ensured that Operation Overlord was a success. And those who waited for their safe return."