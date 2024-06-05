Jelly Roll, wife Bunnie XO announce plans for their first child together

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have already ‘been meeting with IVF doctors’

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie XO are trying for their first child together.

The country star, 39, let the news slip during his recent appearance on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast on Tuesday, June 4, while discussing the real motivation behind being “super intentional” with his recent 60-pounds weight loss.

“I think it was realising that I just wanna feel good, but it was –“ he said before taking a beat to carefully consider his next words.

He then revealed, “My wife and I are talking about having a baby. And it really made me realise, at almost 40… I was like, ‘It means I gotta live ‘til at least 60.’ I gotta see this kid into college.”

Born Jason Bradley DeFord, Jelly Roll reflected, “My plan was never to be 60, it was to be like 55. But now I’m like, ‘Well I’d like to see my 60s.”

The clip was shared by his wife of eight years, Bunnie XO, to her Instagram, who captioned the post, “God Willing – Baby DeFord 2026.”

She further revealed, “We have been meeting [with] IVF doctors & exploring all our options to add to our family.”

Explaining their decision, she wrote, “J & I are SO excited & scared all at the same time. We genuinely never thought we’d want to add to our family but something changed this year & we both just want a piece of us together to add to our already perfect family [with] Bailee and Noah.”

Bunnie XO is currently a loving step-mom to Jelly Roll’s two kids from his previous relationships. Hence, the new addition to their family will be their first child together.