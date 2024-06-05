Shawn Levy in talks to direct next ‘Avengers’ movie

Shawn Levy is in talks with Marvel to potentially helm the next Avengers film, sources close to the project reveal.



Although the development is still in its early stages, Levy has received the latest script from the studio, indicating a strong interest in his involvement.

This marks a second attempt by Marvel to secure Levy's direction, after a previous offer in March was declined due to scheduling conflicts with his commitments to Deadpool & Wolverine and Stranger Things.

His busy schedule, which includes directing two episodes of the final season of Stranger Things and executive producing duties, he initially posed a challenge for Marvel's timeline.

However, the studio has since pushed back the film's production by several months, creating an opportunity for Levy to come on board.

Marvel's eagerness to collaborate with Levy again stems from the popularity of Deadpool & Wolverine, which he is currently finalising.

The studio's enthusiasm for Levy's direction is matched by his impressive filmography, including Night at the Museum, Real Steel, Free Guy, and The Adam Project, as well as his work on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things through his 21 Laps banner.

While Levy is a top contender to direct the Avengers, other filmmakers are also in consideration.

The project, which would be the fifth instalment in the Avengers franchise, has undergone script revisions by Loki creator Michael Waldron.