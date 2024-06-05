Courteney Cox using ‘psychic connections’ to set up Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox is using her every possible source to find a suitable match for her close friend Jennifer Aniston.
Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source revealed about Cox, 59, that she “has her psychic on speed dial, and she has a tarot reader and an astrologist too.”
The insider went on to add, “Jen has given her the go-ahead to tap them to help her find a nice guy.”
Aniston, 55, has been embracing single life following her 2017 split from second husband, Justin Theroux. She was first married to Brad Pitt in 2000 for five years.
“Courteney consults with her ‘psychic team’ on everything from acting roles to business decisions and even gets advice on navigating her relationship with Johnny McDaid,” spilled the insider.
“She swears the advice really helps and is promising Jen that if she follows it, she’ll meet her soulmate in no time.”
As The Morning Show star is in serious dating slump after her two failed marriages, her Friends co-star ardently wants to take the control of her life and find her a suitable guy to date.
