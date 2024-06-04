iHeartRadio Music Festival lineup announced: Gwen Stefani, Doja Cat, more

Big Sean, Camilla Cabello, Hozier, Paramore, and countless more artists will also take the stage

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival is set to rock Las Vegas once again!

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the festival will take over the T-Mobile Arena on September 20 and 21.

This year’s lineup is a star-studded mix of talent, featuring Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét, and more, according to a press release.

Tom Poleman, chief programming officer, and John Sykes, president of entertainment enterprises of iHeartMedia, shared their excitement: “The iHeartRadio Music Festival is the one time each year when the best-in-class superstar artists from all genres of music come together to share one stage for a weekend of live music.”

Furthermore, Hulu will serve as the Official Streaming Destination so that fans across the country can tune in.

Tickets for the general public will be available on AXS.com starting June 14. However, eligible Capital One cardholders will have the perk of early access to pre-sale tickets beginning June 12 at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET.