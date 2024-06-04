Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans about UK, royal titles laid bare

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's plans about their royal titles and UK have been revealed by a royal biographer.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not interested in rekindling ties with the British public anytime soon, according to a royal biographer.



Meghan Markle's most recent visit to the UK came ahead of her trip to Nigeria, but she jetted off to the African nation without coming out of the airport.

Royal author Levin claimed Meghan "doesn’t want to be here."

The Duchess arrived in the UK in May but she flew off to Africa with Harry, who was already in London for his Invictus Games service. She didn’t even get out of Heathrow [Airport], according to Levin.



It comes amid claims that the Duke may embrace US citizenship, which trigger him and Meghan losing their Dukedom. Levin claims: "I don’t think she wants Harry or herself to lose them."

She also shared her thoughts about the couple's intentions about their royal titles amid speculations regrading Meghan's interest in the US politics, saying: "If she wants to do politics for America, she absolutely has to do that. I think in the UK, we would all be quite pleased if Harry did actually drop his titles."



She continued: "His behaviour here to his family is so atrocious and we don’t really want them here anymore."

Harry and Meghan have faced calls to have their titles removed since they stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to the US.