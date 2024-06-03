Brittany Cartwright drops wedding ring amid Jax Taylor’s romance

Brittany Cartwright was seen without ring amid separation with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright freed herself from the shackles of gold band amid her ongoing separation with Jax Taylor.

People Magazine reported on Sunday, June 2, that The Valley star was photographed without her wedding ring on Saturday, June 1, when she was seen with her friends in Los Angeles.

The sighting of Cartwright wearing no ring on her left ring finger comes a week after her estranged husband sparked romance rumours with Paige Woolen.

On May 25, Taylor, 44, was seen having a three-hour lunch in Los Angeles at the Granville Cafe, buzzing social media with their dating speculations.

However, on Thursday, May 30, the American TV personality took to X, formerly Twitter, to steer clear of the situation, saying, "I am not dating anyone, and I wish you all knew the full story of this situation."

"It’s not what you think. [pensive emoji]," he expressed disappointment over the misunderstanding stirred up previously.

For the unversed, Cartwright and Taylor, who share a three-year-old son, Cruz Michael Cauchi, made their separation news public in February during an episode of their podcast, When Reality Hits.

"Jax and I are taking time apart," Cartwright, 35, says after four years of marriage, adding, "and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."