Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez stage ‘awkward’ PDA to dispel divorce rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez finally break cover as they were spotted in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday to join Affleck’s mother, Christine Anne Boldt.



Amid the ongoing split rumours between the couple, the twosome shared an a fleeting intimate moment which appeared staged to ward off the speculation about their marriage.

Known for their candid PDA and lip-locks, the couple avoided sharing a kiss but rather opted for a friendly peck on the cheek, in photos obtained by multiple outlets.

Dressed in a long-sleeve black top and blue jean, Lopez leaned into plan a kiss on Affleck’s cheek, as they headed to the basketball game of the actor’s 12-year-old son Samuel.

Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner was also in attendance for the her son’s sporting event.

The outing comes after the JLo, 54, cancelled her much-anticipated tour, This Is Me… Live summer tour to focus on her personal life.

“Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” Live Nation said in a statement Friday.

Lopez also shared that she was “heartsick and devastated” over the news in her “On the JLo” newsletter, telling fans, “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”