Prince William in ‘lonely place’ as gap gets ‘ocean-wide’ with Prince Harry

Prince William is grappling with the pressure of his royal responsibilities and often finds himself in a lonely place as his rift with Prince Harry continues to deepen.



The Prince of Wales is currently focussed on caring for his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton, and also filling in for his father, King Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer just a month prior.

According to royal commentator Richard Palmer, William’s sad and unusual situation has left him isolated in his role. Moreover, given that he is caring for his wife and children, there are many other engagements of his on hold.

“There can't be too many people whose wife and father have been diagnosed with cancer so close together. It must feel as if he is in a lonely place at times,” Palmer told BBC.

Furthermore, royal author Prof Pauline Maclaran told the outlet that William “must feel like the weight of the world is on him. The future of the monarchy rests on his shoulders.”

She added that it doesn’t help that there’s an ocean-wide gap between Prince William, who is the heir to the throne, and his brother Prince Harry.

While Prince Harry has made attempts to meet his father, even if his requests were declined, there were no efforts made by the siblings for the meeting.

William and Harry have been estranged since Harry stepped down from his senior royal position with Meghan Markle in 2020.