Raquel Leviss reacts to her big loss after Scandoval

Raquel Leviss is reacting after losing a major chunk of her social media followers.



The actress, 29, to be precise has lost 8k followers on Instagram.

“Welp, I’ve lost 8K followers since posting all my festival photos and videos… oh well,” Leviss, 29, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 31, alongside a photo of her at 2024’s Lightning in a Bottle Festival in Buena Vista Lake, California.

“Thank you to the real ones that have been supporting me and want to see me thrive! ily Here’s a pic of me and that dandelion I love.”

Leviss has been making the rounds at various festivals, including Stagecoach Festival in Indio from April 26-28, 2024.

During her appearance, fans quickly pointed out that her outfit bore a striking resemblance to one worn by Ariana Madix in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, sparking accusations of style plagiarism.

“Yeah, I did see that,” Leviss said on the May 1 episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast. “Apparently, we have the same shirt. I bought that shirt at Urban Outfitters. It just matched my jeans perfectly.”

She added, “So, people are like, ‘Oh, she stole that shirt from Ariana,’ which is not the case. I purchased it, and I didn’t even remember seeing her wearing that on the show. To clarify, it’s my shirt, not hers. Ariana has her own orange shirt that’s exactly the same.”

Leviss has been estranged from her former Vanderpump Rules co-stars since her romantic involvement with Tom Sandoval was exposed in late 2022.

The affair led to Sandoval's split from his long-time partner, Ariana Madix, in March 2023, as confirmed by Us Weekly.