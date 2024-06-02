The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 14 to have no reunion

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is looking for something new to end season 14

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is breaking from tradition in its 14th season by not holding a traditional reunion.

People Magazine confirmed on Saturday, June 1, that the East Coast-based reality series will not plan the traditional reunion for the first time in the wake of myriad differences among the cast.

"A reunion is meant to have resolution and it's clear in the season finale that there is no path forward in that type of setting," an insider spilled the beans.

The network is exploring alternative ways to wrap up the season given the reunion was deemed inappropriate due to the unresolved tensions evident in the season finale

Season 14 of RHONJ has been marred by deep-seated conflicts among the cast members, which include Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, Jackie Goldschneider, Jenn Fessler, Jennifer Aydin, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Rachel Fuda, and Teresa Giudice.

At the heart of the drama is the longstanding feud between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, with the two reportedly avoiding interaction for most of the season until an explosive finale.

Notably, this isn't the first time a reunion has been canceled within the Real Housewives franchise. A similar situation occurred with The Real Housewives of New York City in its 13th season.

Following the turmoil, the network decided to reboot RHONY for its 14th season with an entirely new cast, dismissing all the previous participants.