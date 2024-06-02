Shiloh hires lawyer to drop Pitt name amid family turmoil

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt went on to legally change her name to Shiloh Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has legally changed her last name, dropped Pitt and opted to go by Shiloh Jolie.

People confirmed on Saturday, June 1, that the 18-year-old undertook the name change task independently, hiring her own attorney and covering the expenses herself.

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," a source close to Jolie, 48, shared, noting that this decision was prompted followed her mother’s allegations of "abuse history" against Pitt, 60.

Legal documents obtained by the outlet confirmed that Shiloh filed to officially drop Pitt from her name on May 27, making the name change a personal gift to herself for her 18th birthday.

Moreover. Shiloh is not the only child of Jolie and Pitt to make this change. Her siblings, Vivienne and Zahara, have also dropped Pitt from their names.

Vivienne is listed as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for the Broadway show The Outsiders, which is produced by Jolie.

Meanwhile, Zahara, who joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at Spelman College in November, introduced herself there as Zahara Marley Jolie.

The estranged couple, who are locked in a never-ending custody battle, are parents to six children, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 22, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 20, Zahara Marley Jolie, 19, Shiloh Jolie, 18, and 15-year-old twins Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Vivienne Jolie.