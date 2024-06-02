Nicki Minaj confuses fans with her unbelievable statement about Princess Diana

The pair never met prior to the princess’s death, at which time Minaj was just 14 years old

The Queen of Rap is paying tribute to Princess Diana.

On Sunday, May 26, during her Pink Friday 2 Tour stop in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Nicki Minaj, 41, led an impromptu moment of silence for the late Princess of Wales, who passed away in 1997.

Between songs, Minaj interacted with fans at Resorts World Arena, handing them her microphone to find out where they were from, as shown in a fan-captured clip of the concert.

After a fan told her they were from Wales, the rapper repeated, “Wales,” and switched over to a British accent.

“It always reminds me of a dear friend of mine,” she continued, still speaking in the accent. “Well, she’s not here anymore, but the Princess of Wales.”

As the crowd roared in response to the name-drop, the Superbass rapper put her hands together — and her head down — and asked fans to hold “a moment of silence for her.”

Though Minaj and Diana are certainly not “dear friends” — the pair never met prior to the princess’s death, at which time Minaj was just 14 years old — the rapper is certainly an admirer.

She was featured on Ice Spice’s popular song named after the late royal, “Princess Diana.” In the track, both artists rap, “When we come out, it look like Princess Diana on the street.”

The May 26 show came a day after Minaj was arrested in the Netherlands (an interaction she recorded and shared on social media) on May 25 for allegedly “carrying drugs” while she was on her way to Manchester, England for a concert, reported People.