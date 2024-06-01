Prince William, Kate Middleton give fans reason to celebrate in new post

Kate Middleton, Prince William share new meaningful post

Kate Middleton and Prince William have tried to turn the current pessimism surrounding ongoing issues into optimism with their meaningful message.

The Prince and Princess of Wales took to their Instagram Story on Saturday to share a message to encourage people to celebrate their efforts to tackle environmental issues.

Sharing a meaningful picture, they wrote: "Ahead of #WorldEnvironmentDay next week, what better way to celebrate environmental success stories than via @earthshortprizes monthly optimism round-up.



Held on June 5th each year, the theme for World Environment Day 2024 is "Our Land. Our Future". The focus is on land restoration, drought and desertification.



The day is marked to highlight the need for collective climate action to protect and restore our planet.



The Royal Foundation and Prince William launched The Earthshot Prize, the most prestigious global prize for the environment in history to inspire people all over the world to work together to repair the planet.

