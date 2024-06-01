Princess Beatrice's husband put involvement in managing Prince Andrew's 72 'teddy bears' home

Prince Andrew stepped down as a working royal in 2019

Princess Beatrice's husband has attempted to upgrade Prince Andrew's home amid its "state of disrepair," according to royal sources.

Since stepping down as a working royal in 2019, the Duke of York has spent most of his days at Royal Lodge, his residence since 2003.

However, recent pictures reportedly show some of the outhouses in a "state of disrepair," with paint peeling off the walls. Inside the home, Sarah Ferguson’s collection of novelty teapots can be seen on the shelves during her frequent YouTube videos.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew's fondness for teddy bears has been well-documented by former staff members.

Charlotte Briggs, a former Buckingham Palace maid told The Sun it was her responsibility to lay out Prince Andrew’s 72 teddy bears every morning in order of size.

She said: "As soon as I got the job, I was told about the teddies, and it was drilled into me how he wanted them. I even had a day’s training. It was so peculiar. After all, he was a grown man who had served in the Falklands. Each had to be carefully positioned."

A friend and recent visitor to Royal Lodge has claimed the interiors of the home are quite chaotic.

They told The Times: "Sarah is a collector and Andrew is just as bad. He likes to surround himself with stuff, which seems to act like some sort of reassurance in life.

"Beatrice’s husband [who is chief executive of a property and interior design company] has tried to yank it into something much more manageable."

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is the founder and chief executive of Banda Property, a luxurious company based in central London.