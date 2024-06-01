Lisa Rinna drops jaws with bold hair transformations

Lisa Rinna graced the cover of Only Natural Diamonds spring/summer 2024 digital issue

Lisa Rinna went for an androgynous buzz cut in a bold move to made everyone "shock" with her fashion choices.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star debuted her new daring look on Friday, May 31, on the cover of a magazine’s spring/summer 2024 digital issue, reported by People.

The soap opera star sported a slew of stark hairstyles, making her look unrecognisable compared to her signature brunette bob.



She graced the magazine cover in a rose-patterned black Richard Quinn keyhole bodysuit over fishnet tights and elevated her stature with dominatrix boots.

Rinna, 60, sported a banged cherry red shoulder-length mullet with the outfit.

Among other transformations, she was captured with the shortest length of hair she has ever done with an androgynous cropped buzz cut.



In addition, she posed in a rock 'n' roll hairdo, swapping it for an extra teased ‘60s blonde bouffant.

It is pertinent to note that all the hair transformations were wigs, which gives major goals for short hair fanatics.

The outlet confirmed, the issue is "centered around the theme of heirlooms both personal and historical while exploring the timeless allure and emotional resonance of real natural diamonds."

Rinna, challenging the status quo in some wild outfits and hairstyles, was photographed by Tina Tyrell.