Zayn Malik gives 'cinematic' glimpse into life following album release

Zayn Malik drops a new post on Instagram

Zayn Malik recently took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos following the release of his album Room Under The Stairs.

The One Direction alum could be seen posing in a net sando while he looked straight in the camera.

Other photos however, offered an insight into Malik’s jamming sessions as well as a table full of his snacks and chords.

In the last snap, he was spotted looking outside a window which seemed more like a jet or plane.

Zayn decided to go caption-less, refraining from spilling details about his whereabouts. Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but glee over Zayn’s sassy pictures.

One fan wrote: “God' let me around u like a planet”

Another chimed in, adding: “My hormones at war with the first and second slide WHAT DO I DO WHAT DO I FEEL”

A third gushed: “The rainbow coming out from his in the last photo…so pink floyd, so cinema!”

While a fourth gushed: “Daddy in his mesh shirt I LOVE YOU”.

For the unversed, his album Room Under The Stairs released on May 17, 2024.