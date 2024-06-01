Zayn Malik gives 'cinematic' glimpse into life following album release

Zayn Malik recently took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos following the release of his album Room Under The Stairs.
The One Direction alum could be seen posing in a net sando while he looked straight in the camera.
Other photos however, offered an insight into Malik’s jamming sessions as well as a table full of his snacks and chords.
In the last snap, he was spotted looking outside a window which seemed more like a jet or plane.
Zayn decided to go caption-less, refraining from spilling details about his whereabouts. Meanwhile, fans couldn’t help but glee over Zayn’s sassy pictures.
One fan wrote: “God' let me around u like a planet”
Another chimed in, adding: “My hormones at war with the first and second slide WHAT DO I DO WHAT DO I FEEL”
A third gushed: “The rainbow coming out from his in the last photo…so pink floyd, so cinema!”
While a fourth gushed: “Daddy in his mesh shirt I LOVE YOU”.
For the unversed, his album Room Under The Stairs released on May 17, 2024.
