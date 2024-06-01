Queen Camilla 'relieved' at King Charles' perceived setback

Queen Camilla is said to be breathing a sigh of relief over unexpected delay in royal engagements due to upcoming UK elections.



Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond revealed that while King Charles is “annoyed” at the series of interruptions to his reign, his Queen Consort couldn’t be happier.

For the unversed, royal family has been embroiled in crisis since the beginning of this year due to the King’s prostrate surgery followed by cancer diagnosis, as well as Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery leading to discovery of an undisclosed form of cancer.

"We know that he’s annoyed that his own reign has been obstructed by his prostate and cancer problems, now he has been stopped again by the general election campaign,” Jennie shared with the outlet.

"Personally, though, I think it will be beneficial in the long run that Charles – and indeed William – have been brought to a halt by the protocol of an election campaign,” she continued.

The royal expert explained: "As Camilla herself said, the King has been constantly in danger of trying to do too much too early in his recovery. and these six weeks of enforced rest will give him the time he surely needs to gather his strength and make a full recovery before getting back to full-time duties.

"Of course, the summer break is also coming up and I think that’s a good thing too. Hopefully, by the end of the year we shall have a Royal Family back to full fighting strength,” Bond concluded.