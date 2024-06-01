Prince Harry tipped to ‘save’ Sussex brand with big decision

Prince Harry, who had reportedly been letting wife Meghan Markle steer their Sussex brand, may be taking a key decision.



According to royal author Richard Fitzwilliams, the Duke of Sussex will take up US citizenship and will test whether they will have the same kind of popularity in their future ‘quasi-royal’ tours.

“Whether the Sussexes are able to arrange another quasi-royal tour as they successfully did in Nigeria, is a big test for the potency of their brand,” he told The Mirror.

He also added, that Harry eventually may take American citizenship but this “obviously distances himself from Britain” which is a big move, considering the duke was hoping for a reconciliation.

Fitzwilliams noted that the couple has taken up quite a few ventures especially with Netflix. However, nothing fruitful seems to have come out of their deal. He also explained how Meghan’s new deal with Lemonada had been put on ice until next year and her political aspirations also haven’t materialised.

This leaves them with their current multi-million-dollar contract.

“Since their $100 million contract with Netflix began, they have done hardly anything for it. It runs out next year and Netflix are no longer producing the series of The Crown, as they previously were. They might therefore have less interest in the Sussexes.”

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry’s decision will be able to salvage the brand.