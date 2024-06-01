Madonna slapped with lawsuit for exposing fans to 'explicit content'

Madonna sued for exposing pornography

Madonna was recently slapped with another lawsuit during her Celebration Tour for enforcing “explicit content.”

This came after a Southern California fan filed a complaint, claiming that the massive stadium show in LA exposed fans to pornography on stage.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Justen Lipeles filed a class action complaint against the Queen of Pop, making references to “pornography without warning and topless women on stage simulating sex acts” on display during Madonna’s show.

After attending Madonna’s March concert at Kia Forum, Lipeles accused the legendary singer of “negligent misrepresentation, intentional inflict of emotional distress, false advertising, and breach of written contract.”

In addition, the fan claimed that he was “sweltering” at the venue, falling physically ill due to the heat.

Moreover, Madonna failed to compensate her fans after being two hours late at her own shows.

During her December 17, 2023 performance, she said: “I am sorry I am late… no, I am not sorry, it’s who I am… I’m always late.”

As per the publication, two fans filed a case over Madonna’s stage belatedness, referring to it as “unconscionable, unfair and/or deceptive trade practices.”