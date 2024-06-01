Jake Paul reacts to Mike Tyson's diss amid fight postponement

Jake Paul 'heartbroken' on the rescheduling of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson event

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were slated to fight live on Netflix on June 20. However, due to the 57-year-old boxer’s ulcer flare-up diagnosis, the event was pushed back to a new date to be announced later.



On Friday, May 31, the Youtuber-turned-boxer took to X, formerly Twitter, to personally update on the situation and replied to Tyson after the former heavyweight champion dissed him in a statement.

"Obviously devastating news, am heartbroken, speechless, like gutted we’ve been working so hard over here," Paul said at the beginning of the video. "This opportunity has been ripped from all of us, but I do value Mike’s health first and foremost. I love that guy and have so much respect for him."

Paul extends his well wishes to the opponent before reacting to his diss, "I want Mike to be healthy, and he says he still is gonna knock me out, and I bought myself some time."

He laughed it off, saying "so Mike is still talking shit over there." Referring to Tyson’s period lightening his training, Paul acknowledged, "I am ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity, and this fight is gonna change the world."

“I’ll turn all my Ls into Ws. That’s a tomorrow I live to see. The universe makes no mistake, so let's see what's in store, but sorry this didn’t work out for everyone, the fans, love you guys," he added.

His video came after the boxing legend slammed Paul in a press release issued by the fight promotion company, Most Valuable Promotions, on Friday, May 31.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good," Tyson took a shot at Paul.