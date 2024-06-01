Kanye West's architect wife Bianca Censori shows off cryptic designs

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife, was seen out and about in her skimpy attire but this time she was spotted with an interesting new detail.

The 29-year-old was carrying architectural designs in recent photos, inciting curiosity about her possible future projects and if it includes West.

Before marrying the rapper, Bianca had a successful career as an architect, which led to her working with Yeezy and eventually catching his eye.

Although she keeps a low profile, she has been seen recently strutting her stuff in daring, nude-coloured outfits.

In addition to flaunting her physique, Bianca has also shared glimpses of her sketchbook, filled with intriguing designs that appear to feature a circular, bowl-like structure.

The nature of these designs remains unclear, but they offer a glimpse into her creative mind.

Bianca's daring fashion choices continue to raise eyebrows, fulfilling Kanye's prophecy of 'no pants' for the start of 2024. She dared to wear a variety of daring ensembles when she went out in Italy last year, sometimes dressing simply in a pillow.

They seem to be taking bolder chances with their fashion choices, as seen by the Donda rapper's announcement at the beginning of the year that he would be doing away with her trousers completely.