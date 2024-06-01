Nicki Minaj cancels Amsterdam show following arrest over drug possession

Nicki Mina's second Amsterdam Tour cancelled post arrest

Nicki Minaj’s second Amsterdam Tour date got cancelled after the rapper was detained for alleged drug possession.

Dutch promoter Mojo announced the big news on Friday, May 31, in a statement that read: “Due to the events of last week, the Nicki Minaj show on Sunday, 2nd June at Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam will no longer be taking place. Tickets will be refunded at the point of sale.”

For the unversed, Minaj was under scrutiny for carrying Marijuana around in her luggage while she was on her way to concert venue lat week.

However, the rapper stood her ground, denying their claims on the social media giant as she premiered her altercation with authorities live.

She exclaimed: “I’m not carrying drugs. I’m not going in there, I need a lawyer present. I need a lawyer present now. Where am I going?”



In response to her claims, the policeman said that she was required to go to the police station in time.

To which, she quickly responded: “What am I doing? Oh so I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what?”

For the unversed, Minaj delivered a spectacular performance in Manchester following the incident.

However, her representatives haven’t yet commented on the cancelled Amsterdam show.