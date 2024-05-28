Mary-Kate Olsen's vacation photos spark concerns over 'her taste in men'

Mary-Kate sparks concern after her photos go viral with Sean Avery

Mary-Kate Olsen was recently spotted on a vacation with former flame Sean Avery.

The 37-year-old fashion designer is rumored to be spending quality time with the 44-year-old former hockey player over the weekend.

As per exclusive photos obtained by Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi, the duo has been caught off-guard in the Hamptons while enjoying Memorial Day weekend.

In addition, they were spotted hanging out with a friend, Andy Cohen.

For the unversed, Mary-Kate and Sean previously dated back in 2007 and remained friends throughout the years.

The former Full House actress split from her ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy in 2020.

Meanwhile, Sean and his former wife Hilary Rhoda split in 2022 after seven years of marriage.

Fans expressed their resentment over the Olsen twins' choices in men.

One user commented: “Her taste in men defies…everything. Sean Avery is the worst.”

Another user chimed in, adding: “Oh wow I just looked this guy up and YIKES. Hope she stays safe.”

A third wrote: “Mary Kate has a very concerning taste in men I really hope it’s just bad judgement and not an implication or response to something horrible in her life”