Tom Hardy, Lindsay Lohan in talks to join Daniel Craig for Knives Out 3

Daniel Craig is believed to assembling a brand new team of eccentric people for upcoming installment of Knives Out.

The 56-year-old actor is set to return as private detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out saga, Wake Up Dead, slated to begin filming next June.

According to reports, Lindsay Lohan, Tom Hardy, Josh O’Connor and Cailee Spaeny are among the firstrunners to appear in the third film of the mystery franchise.

Rian Johnson is set to reprise his role as the director, who expressed his excitement over the return of the franchise after over a year.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, he wrote: “I love all aspects of mysteries, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is.

"There's a whole tonal spectrum from Carr to Christie, and exploring that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc films."

For the unversed, Knives Out was first released on Netflix in 2019, becoming a worldwide sensation due to spectacular performances from the likes of star-studded cast, including Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and others.

The second installment of the series was titled Glass Onion, and starred Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, and Dave Bautista among others.