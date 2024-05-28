King Charles ‘hopes’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle retain Netflix contract

Following the damage that Prince Harry’s memoir did to his relationship with his family, King Charles and the Palace can only hope that their Netflix contract is renewed.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Mirror that Meghan and Harry are currently working on their new ventures including other “ambitious” plans but they don’t seem to be working quite well for them.

He added that if nothing went smoothly with their business, they will eventually revert to the thing that earned them “megabucks” which is their royal exposés.

After losing their Spotify, Meghan’s podcasts with Lemonada Media, reportedly intends to place her podcasts on ice until next year. Moreover, “nothing” has come from the rumours of the Duchess’ “political ambitions.”

Meanwhile, their multi-million-dollar Netflix contract, which will expire in 2025, has not update on renewal.

Fitzwilliams also noted that if they lose this contract, they will be forced to wreck their already damaged relations with the royals and lose any chance of a reconciliation.

“If they lost the [Netflix] contract, with Archewell, their business and charitable foundation, having so few donors, they might well be in financial trouble. Since their exposés of royal life has made megabucks, but little else has made money, the Royal Family better hope that this unpredictable and ruthlessly ambitious couple stays with Netflix.”