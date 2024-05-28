Kourtney Kardashian reassures fan struggling with IVF conception

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed her son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in November 2023

Kourtney Kardashian is using her own year-long struggles with conception to help fans experiencing the same.

On Monday, May 27, the Kardashians star offered some words of encouragement to an Instagram follower who “had 6 failed IVFs,” asking Kourtney how she found “the strength to keep going.”

Having had multiple failed IVFs herself before the birth of her son Rocky with husband Travis Barker, the Poosh founder urged the desperate fan to “believe in God’s plan.”

“I stopped after a year of trying (5 failed IVF cycles, 3 retrievals),” she painfully recalled in her response.

However, Kourtney was finally able to conceive when she let fate take the reins.

“My body relaxed and I believed in God’s plan for my life. Lots of prayers for whatever was meant to be for us. Also lots of optimizing my health,” she recalled.

“I know it’s hard to feel like you’re not trying, but believing in God’s plan and saying your prayers is so powerful. All the best!” she further reassured.



Kourtney welcomed her first child with Travis – her fourth overall – in November 2023.

The couple went through several bumps along their pregnancy, which Kourtney announced to the world at her husband’s Blink-182 concert.

In September of 2023, Travis stepped away from his band’s commitments to tend to Kourtney who underwent an “urgent fetal surgery.”