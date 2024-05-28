Zara Tindall oozes glam in Kate Middleton's absence to beat Meghan with style

Zara Tindall oozes glam in all-cream ensembles to beat the summer heat with style

Zara Tindall caught limelight in absence of Kate Middleton as she put on an eye-pooping display during her latest outing in the sunshine.

Princess Anne's daughter, who recently made headlines for her sweet gesture to King Charles before teaming up with Prince William at Buckingham Palace party, turned heads with her stylish appearance at the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco.



Zara Tindall, who knows how to rock any look and radiated confidence and elegance, oozed glam in chic light outfit to drop jaws

She seemingly teased Meghan with her stunning look as royal fashion icon Kate is out of sight following cancer treatment.

The royals was all smiles and in good spirits as she graced the event with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco at the racing event.



King Charles' niece looked radiant wearing a light cream and green floral maxi dress. She paired the outfit with an Aspinal of London Lottie Bag in ivory pebble and gold hoop earrings.

To elevate her look, Mike Tindall's sweetheart also wore sunglasses to cover herself from the sun. Zara appeared in celebratory mood as she pulled her hair back into a ponytail and let short strands of hair frame her face.

However, Mike Tindall opted for a casual pair of grey shorts and a navy button-up shirt for the appearance to let his wife steal the show.



Kate and Meghan are known for their mesmerizing fashion senses, but Zara's latest outing seemingly beat Harry and William's wives with awe-inspiring look as fans have begun to call her emerging royal star.

Zara and Mike, who are fans of Formula 1, also gave a delightful updated on King Charles' health with their celebratory mood, telling the fans all is good at the Palace.