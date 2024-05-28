Shannen Doherty looks back on TV series that transformed her life

Shannon Doherty reflects on her time on TV series Little House on the Prairie

Shannon Doherty recently reflected on her time on the iconic TV series Little House on the Prairie, igniting her lifelong passion for acting.

Speaking exclusively to her mother on her podcast Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, she expressed that it wasn’t just any acting job for the actress.

She shared: “That show shaped me in so many ways and it still is the best experience of my entire career.”

Commenting on her remarkable experience with co-star Michael Landon, Doherty explained: “It's kind of amazing because, when I think about the long span of my career… it was really the experience on Little House that spurred that passion on for being an actor.”

She then heaped praise on his guidance during crucial moments in her career.

Referring to him as a “mentor,” she continued: “Having a mentor like Michael Landon… he was just unbelievable.”

“He was so, so, so talented, so kind, so considerate, and it really helped shape me. And he was incredibly caring for my entire family,” she added.

For the unversed, besides Little House on the Prairie, Shannen went onto star in a number of other shows and films, including Our House, Beverly Hills, 90210, Charmed, and Heathers.