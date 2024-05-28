Nicki Minaj announces rescheduled Manchester shows after drug arrest

Nicki Minaj isn’t going to leave her Barbz in Manchester hanging.
After being forced to cancel her weekend show following her drug arrest at the Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, the Goddess of Rap announced the re-scheduled date for her Pink Friday 2 Tour concert.
Taking to her social media on Monday, May 27, the Anaconda hitmaker announced that the show that was originally supposed to take place on May 25 will now happen on June 3rd at the same Co-op Live venue.
Explaining the decision, she wrote, “OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date beside JUNE 3rd.”
She continued, “So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show.”
Minaj further extended her apologies to fans once again, expressing, “I apologise for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially. Love you.”
