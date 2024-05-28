Prince George to tap Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet for future royal duties?

Prince George could play key role in reuniting Prince Harry and Prince William

Prince George could play key role in bringing royal family together despite their current animosity once he becomes future King.

Writing for Newsweek, royal correspondent Jack Royston reflected on the prospective of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the royal fold along with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

He suggested George will likely be able to propel rapproachment between his father and the Duke of Sussex once he is King.

Royston also claimed the current 10-year-old prince could also welcome his royal cousins, Archie, now 5, and Lilibet, now 2, as working royals in the future.

“Perhaps George will find himself in a situation similar to King Charles III's current one, light on high-profile working family members to cover the number of engagements required,” the royal commentator noted of the prince when he becomes King.

Jack also divulged the potential career paths for Archie and Lilibet in future should they follow in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan and spend good part of their lives in the US.

“We do not know what kind of adults Archie and Lilibet will grow up to be,” he explained. “They could go on to become film stars, reach the autumn of their careers and yearn for something new.”

He claimed the royal duo “would bring Hollywood glamour and sparkle, freshening up [George] existing roster.”