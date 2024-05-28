Princess Kate wins over Meghan Markle as 'amazing' muse

Meghan Markle faced a big snub as a renowned British fashion designer prefers to style Kate Middleton over the former working royal.

As reported by The Mirror, the fashion icon Julien Macdonald showered praises on the Princess of Wales at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in London.

He said, "Kate's amazing... I'd love to dress her in one of my dresses. I've got a great relationship with Camilla, the Queen. She's incredible."



Julien asked if he would like to style the Duchess of Sussex in the near future and he replied, "No, I prefer Kate and Camilla."

Notably, Kate and Meghan often made it to the headlines because of their different approaches towards fashion and other ways of life.

Previously, celebrity stylist Rochelle White opened up about the duo's individual style.

The fashion expert shared, "Meghan has more of trendy edge when it comes to her style," whereas, "Kate is very classic and chic in her fits and style with traditional pieces thrown in."